    February 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    23 February 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 23.

    EVENTS

    1990 – The Resolution of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR «On the chairman of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR» is released. Nursultan Nazarbayev is elected to the post.

    1992 – Then-President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and then-Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif hold talks following which the sides ink the Declaration on the Principles of Cooperation between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, the Protocol on the Establishment of the Kazakhstan-Pakistan Joint Commission between the governments of the two countries.

    1993 - The Kazakhstan-Hungary Friendship Society is created at the House of Friendship in Almaty city.

    1995 - The Abai House is unveiled in the British capital of London. It is a cultural center of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

    2007 – A new district – Munailinsk district – is established in Mangistau region.

    2012 - The National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan becomes an associate member of the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB).

    2012 - The Republic of Kazakhstan becomes the 24th member of the G8 Global Partnership Against the Spread of Weapons and Materials of Mass Destruction.

    2015 - At the meeting of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) held in Vienna, Kazakhstan is elected as the Co-President of the Conference on Facilitating Entry into Force of the CTBT for 2015-2017.

    2017 – Kazakhstani officer Assylkhan Amangaliuly is honored with the United Nations medal for the impeccable and exemplary fulfillment of requirements for military observers for a peacekeeping mission in Côte d'Ivoire.

    2018 - A photo exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union (EU) is held at the building of the European External Action Service in Brussels.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

