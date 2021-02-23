February 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 23.

EVENTS

1990 – The Resolution of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR «On the chairman of the Supreme Council of the Kazakh SSR» is published. Nursultan Nazarbayev takes the post.

1992 – FirstPresident of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and then-Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan Nawaz Sharif hold talks as a result of which the sides sign the Declaration on the Principles of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, the Protocol on the Establishment of the Kazakhstan-Pakistan Joint Commission between the governments of the two countries.

1993 - The Kazakhstan-Hungary Friendship Society is established at the House of Friendship in Almaty city.

1995 - The Abai House opens its doors in London. It is a cultural center of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

2012 - The National Bank of Kazakhstan becomes an associate member of the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB).

2012 - The Republic of Kazakhstan becomes the 24th member of the G8 Global Partnership Against the Spread of Weapons and Materials of Mass Destruction. It is announced at the G8 meeting in Washington DC.

2015 - At the meeting of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) hosted by Vienna, Kazakhstan is elected the Co-President of the Conference on Facilitating Entry into Force of the CTBT.

2017 - Kazakhstan's Assylkhan Amangaliuly is awarded the United Nations medal for the impeccable and exemplary fulfillment of requirements for military observers for a peacekeeping mission in Côte d'Ivoire.

2018 - A photo exhibition dedicated to the 25th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union (EU) is unveiled at the building of the European External Action Service in Brussels.