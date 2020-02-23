February 23. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 23rd of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 23.

EVENTS

1992 - President of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Nursultan Nazarbayev, and the Prime Minister of the Islamic Republic of Pakistan, Nawaz Sharif, hold negotiations. As a result, the sides signed the Declaration on the Principles of Cooperation between Kazakhstan and Pakistan, the Protocol on the Establishment of the Kazakhstan-Pakistan Joint Commission between the governments of the two countries.

1993 - The Kazakhstan-Hungary Friendship Society was established at the House of Friendship in Almaty.

1995 - The Abai House in London opens its doors. It is a cultural center of Kazakhstan in the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland.

2012 - The National Bank of Kazakhstan becomes an associate member of the Islamic Financial Services Board (IFSB).

2012 - The Republic of Kazakhstan becomes the 24th member of the G8 Global Partnership Against the Spread of Weapons and Materials of Mass Destruction.

2015 - At the meeting of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization (CTBTO) hosted by Vienna, Kazakhstan was elected Co-President of the Conference on Facilitating Entry into Force of the CTBT.

2017 - Kazakhstan's Assylkhan Amangaliuly was awarded the United Nations medal for the impeccable and exemplary fulfillment of requirements for military observers for a peacekeeping mission in Côte d'Ivoire.

2018 - A photo exhibition dedicated to the 25th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Kazakhstan and the European Union starts at the building of the European External Action Service in Brussels.



