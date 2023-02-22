February 22. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of February.

NAMES

film director, scriptwriter, actor, honored art worker of the Kazakh SSR, and participant of the Great Patriotic WarMazhit BEGALIN(1922-1978) was born in Abai district in Semipalatinsk region (East Kazakhstan region). He was a graduate of the All-Russian State Institute of Cinematography. Between 1950 and 1978 he was the director at the Kazakhfilm Film Studio.

Chairman of the Board of the Unified Pensions Savings Fund JSCZhanat KURMANOV was born in 1962 in Karaganda. He graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University and the Moscow Institute of Economics, Management and Law. Throughout his career he worked at the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Unified Pensions Savings Fund, KASE and other companies. He took up his recent post in March 2019.

First Deputy Chairman of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Protection and Development of Competition Rustam AKHMETOV was born in 1978 in Temirtau in Karaganda region. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law University. He used to be the Chairman of the Committee for Protection and Development of Competition at the Ministry of National Economy. He was appointed to his recent post in October 2020.

Deputy Chairman of the National Security Committee of the Republic of Kazakhstan Ali ALTYNBAYEV was born in 1979 in Almaty region. He graduated from the Kazakh State Management Academy and the Turan University. Prior to taking up his recent post in June 2022, he served as the Chairman of the State Revenue Committee of the Ministry of Finance of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

