February 22. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of February.

Kazakh film director, scriptwriter, actor, honored art worker of the Kazakh SSR, participant of the Great Patriotic War(1922-1978) was born in Abai district in Semipalatinsk region (present-day East Kazakhstan region). He was a graduate of the All-Russian State Institute of Cinematography. Between 1950 and 1978 he worked as a director at the Kazakhfilm Film Studio.

President of the National Informatization Center JSC Almira TAZHIGULOVA was born in 1691 in Uralsk (present-day West Kazakhstan region. She graduated from the Almaty Institute of Transport, Automation, Telemechanics and Communications Engineers. Prior to taking up her recent post in 2013, she was the vice president of the center.

Chairman of the Board of the Unified Pensions Savings Fund JSC Zhanat KURMANOV was born in 1962 in Karaganda. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University and the Moscow Institute of Economics, Management and Law. Throughout his career he held posts at the National Bank of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Unified Pensions Savings Fund, KASE and other companies. He was appointed to his recent post in March 2019.

Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the VII convocation and chairperson of the sociocultural development committee Dzhamilya NURMANBETOVA was born in 1964 in Almaty region She is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University and the Academy of Sciences of the USSR. Between 2016-2021 she was the deputy Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the VI convocation. She rejoined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.

First Deputy Chairman of the Agency of the Republic of Kazakhstan for Protection and Development of Competition Rustam AKHMETOV was born in 1978 in Temirtau. He is a graduate of the Kazakh State Law University. Prior to the appointment to his recent post in October 2020, he was the Chairman of the Committee for Protection and Development of Competition at the Ministry of National Economy. Has been serving since last October.