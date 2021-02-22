February 22. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 22nd of February.

NAMES

Mazhit Begalin (1922-1978) is the Kazakh film director, script writer, honored art worker of Kazakh SSR, participant of the Great Patriotic War.

Born in Abai district in Semipalatinsk region (today’s East Kazakhstan) is the graduate of the All-Russian State Institute of Cinematography.

Almira Tazhigulova (1691) is the president of the National Informatization Centre JSC.

Born in today’s West Kazakhstan region is the graduate of the Almaty Institute of Transport, Automation, Telemechanics and Communications Engineers.

Has bene working since 2013.

Zhanat Kurmanov (1962) is the CEO of the Unified Pensions Savings Fund JSC.

Born in Karaganda is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, Moscow Institute of Economics, Management and Law.

In 2017-2019 acted as the Deputy Chairman of the National bank of Kazakhstan.

Dzhamilya Nurmanbetova (1964) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh parliament, VII convocation, chair of the sociocultural development committee.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University, postgraduate education at Philosophy Institute of the Academy of Sciences of the USSR.

In 2016-2021 was the deputy Majilis of the Kazakh parliament, VI convocation, member of the sociocultural development committee.

Has been acting since January 2021.

Rustam Akhmetov (1978) is the 1st Deputy CEO at the Competition Development and Protection Agency of Kazakhstan.

Born in Temirtau is the graduate of the Kazakh State Law University.

Prior to the appointment headed the Competition Development and Protection Committee of the National Economy Ministry in 2019-2020.

Has been serving since last October.



