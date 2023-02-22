February 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 22.

1996– The Ile Alatau State National Nature Park is established on the ground of Kaskelen, Prigorodnyi and Turgen forest husbandries within Karassay, Talgar and Enbekshkazakh districts of Almaty region.

2005– The Trade Union of Oil and Gas Workers is set up in Kazakhstan.

2006– First Eurasian Summit of Women is held for the first time in Kazakhstan. The event is organized by the Association of Business Women of Kazakhstan. More than 400 heads and representatives of public, political, expert and business communities from over 20 countries of the world participate in the event.

2006– The National Commission for Family and Gender Policy is established.

2010– Astana State Archive receives a number of valuable documents from the Central Archive of the Russian Ministry of Defense about rifle divisions from Akmolinsk (now Astana), who defended the motherland during World War II.

2016– Kazakhstan becomes the first Central Asian state to publish the National Geographic Kazakhstan magazine. The goal of the edition is to promote the unique Kazakh nature, flora, and fauna, and provide all-round support to Kazakhstani scientists and researchers.

2017– First Kazakh newspaper Agaiyn (Relatives) is published in Kyrgyzstan at the initiative of the Kazakh diaspora. The newspaper is called to become an important source of information for the supporters of the development of the Kazakh-Kyrgyz relations.

2018– Women's Wrestling Academy opens in Astana.

2019– Egypt's remote sensing satellite EgyptSat-A is launched from Baikonur cosmodrome.

2019– The Great Steppe Heritage exhibition unveils at the Tashkent-based State Museum of Temurids History as part of celebration of the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan.

2020 – Kazakhstani Eduard Eschenko takes a gold medal at the Qatar Open Shotgun Championships in Doha.



