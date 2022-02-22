February 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 22.

DATES

Day for Victims of Crime is observed on February 22.

EVENTS

1996 - The Ile-Alatau State National Natural Park is established within the Kaskelensk, Prigorod, and Turgensk forestries in Karasaisk, Talgarsk, and Yenbekshikazakh districts, Almaty region.

2005 - The Trade Union of Workers of the Oil and Gas Complex is set up in Kazakhstan.

2006 - The first Eurasian Women's Summit held by the Association of Business Women of Kazakhstan takes place in Astana.

2006 - The National Commission for Family Affairs and Gender Policy is set up as an advisory and consultative body under the Kazakh President.

2010 - A number of valuable documents from the Central Archive of the Defense Ministry of Russia on the rifle divisions from Akmolinsk who defended the country during the Second World War are delivered to the State Archive of Astana.

2016 - The first issue of Kazakhstan National Geographic magazine in the Kazakh language comes out.

2017 - At the initiative of the Kazakh diaspora in Kyrgyzstan the first Kazakh-language newspaper Agaiyn is published in Kyrgyzstan.

2018 - The opening of the Women's Wrestling Academy takes place in Astana.

2019 - Egypt's Earth remote sensing satellite EgyptSat-A is launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

2019 - As part of the year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan the exhibition «Heritage of the Great Steppe» with over 50 images and historic books on display is opened at the State Museum of Timurids History in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

2020 - Kazakhstani Eduard Yeshchenko wins skeet gold at the Junior Shooting Championships in Doha, Qatar.



