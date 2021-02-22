February 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 22.

EVENTS

1996 – The Ile-Alatau State National Nature Park is established at the ground of the Kaskelen, Prigorodny, Turgen forestry enterprises within the Karasai, Talgar, Yenbekshi districts of Almaty region.

2005 – The regional social association, the professional trade union of oil and gas complex is created in Kazakhstan.

2006 – The 1st Eurasian Women’s Summit takes place in Astana.

2006 – The National Commission for Family and Gender Policy is set up in Kazakhstan as an advisory board under the President of Kazakhstan.

2010 – The package of precious documents of the Central Archives of the Russian Defense Ministry on the rifle division of former Akmolinsk fought during the WWII is handed over to the Astana State Archives.

2016 – The first edition of the National Geographic Kazakhstan journal come out in Kazakh.

2017 – Astana is suggested as an alternative platform for diplomatic settlement of conflicts at the UN SC meeting on conflicts in Europe.

2017 – The first newspaper in Kazakh is published in Kyrgyzstan on the initiative of Kazakh Diaspora in Kyrgyzstan.

2018 – The Women’s Wrestling Academy opens in Astana.

2019 – Egypt’s earth observation satellite, EgyptSat-A, is launched from the Baikonur Cosmodrome.

2019 – The Great Steppe Heritage exhibition unveils in Tashkent as part of the Year of Kazakhstan in Uzbekistan.

2020 – Kazakhstan’s Eduard Yeshchenko wins skeet shooting gold at Qatar Open shotgun championship.



