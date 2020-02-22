Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

February 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Alzhanova Raushan
22 February 2020, 07:00
February 22. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 22nd of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 22.

EVENTS

2005 - the Trade Union of Oil and Gas Workers was established in Kazakhstan.

2006 - Astana hosts the first Eurasian Women's Summit (EWS) organized by the Association of Business Women of Kazakhstan.

2016 - the first issue of National Geographic Qazaqstan popular science magazine in Kazakh was published. On the first page of the issue, President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev pointed out that it is the Kazakh language's another achievement on the global stage.

2017 - During the United Nations Security Council debate on conflicts in Europe Astana was proposed to be an alternative additional platform for the diplomatic settlement of these conflicts.

2017 - Aghaiyn, which is the first Kazakh-language newspaper in Kyrgyzstan, came out in the country at the initiative of the Kazakh diaspora.

2018 - the Women's Wrestling Academy opens its doors in Astana.

2019 - the EgyptSat-A Egyptian Earth Remote Sensing Satellite was blasted off Baikonur Cosmodrome.


History of Kazakhstan   
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev