February 21. Today's Birthdays

21 February 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of February.

photo



Khadisha Bukeyeva (1917-2011) - Kazakh actress of theatre and film, master of the word, and people's artist of the USSR.

She was born on February 21, 1917, in the village of Kaztalovka, today's West Kazakhstan region.

In 1932, Khadisha Bukeyeva went to prep courses at the Alma-Ata Institute. In 1934, after being selected by the commission she was sent for study to the School of Performing Arts in Leningrad. Having finished it in 1938, she joined the troupe of the Chimkentsk regional Kazakh drama theatre. Among her couches were masters of the stage Leonid Vivyen, Vsevold Meierkhold, and Vasiliy Merkuryev.

In 1942, she became the actress of the Auezov Kazakh State Theatre of Drama. In 1965, she worked as a teacher at the Theatre Faculty of the Kurmangazy Kazakh Conservatory.

photo


Aigul Nurkina (1966) - Kazakh Stateswoman.

Born in Pavlodar city, she graduated from the Karaganda State University.

In 2021-23, Nurkina was the Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Legislation and Judicial and Legal Reform.

photo


Lyazzat Zhunussova (1971) - First Deputy Chairwoman of the Board of Khabar Agency.

In 2018-22, he was the Director-General of the Kazmedia Ortalygy (Center) Management Company.

She took up her current post in April 2022.

photo


Dmitry Mikhno (1978)- Chief of Protocol of the Kazakh President.

He graduated from the Zhansugurov Zhetysu State University, Kazakh Foreign Ministry's Diplomatic Academy, Russia's Academy of Public Administration under the President.

In 2019 and 2021, Mikhno was the Deputy Chief of Protocol of the Kazakh President.

He was appointed to his current post in July 2021.


