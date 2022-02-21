February 21. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of February.

- Kazakh actress of theatre and film, master of the word, and people's artist of the USSR.

She was born on February 21, 1917, in the village of Kaztalovka, today's West Kazakhstan region.

In 1932, Khadisha Bukeyeva went to prep courses at the Alma-Ata Institute. In 1934, after being selected by the commission she was sent for study to the School of Performing Arts in Leningrad. Having finished it in 1938, she joined the troupe of the Chimkentsk regional Kazakh drama theatre. Among her couches were masters of the stage Leonid Vivyen, Vsevold Meierkhold, and Vasiliy Merkuryev.

In 1942, she became the actress of the Auezov Kazakh State Theatre of Drama. In 1965, she worked as a teacher at the Theatre Faculty of the Kurmangazy Kazakh Conservatory.

- Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 7th convocation, member of the Committee on Legislation and Judicial and Legal Reform.

Born in Ust-Kut town, Irkutsk region, Russia, she graduated from the Uzk-Kamenogorsk Construction College, Construction and Road Institute, East Kazahstan Regional University.

She took up her current post in January 2021.

Unzhakova was included in the list of 1,000 women of the world nominated for the Nobel Prize.

Born in Pavlodar city, she graduated from the Karaganda State University.

She was appointed to her recent post in January 2021.













- General Director of the Kazmedia ortalygy management company.

She took up her current post in May 2018.