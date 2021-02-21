February 21. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 21st of February.

NAMES

Khadisha Bukeyeva (1917-2011) is the Kazakh theatre and cinema actress, People’s Artist of USSR.

Born in today’s West Kazakhstan region (some sources read) is the graduate of the central theatrical college, today’s Saint Petersburg State Academy of Theatrical Art.

Irina Unzhakova (1964) is the Majilis deputy, VII convocation, member of the judicial and legal reform committee.

Born in Russia is the graduate of the Ust Kamenogorsk engineering college, Engineering Institute, East Kazakhstan Regional University.

In 2016-2021 acted as the deputy of the Majilis, VI convocation, member of the ecology and nature management committee.

Has been working since January 2021.

Aigul Nurkina (1966) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Parliament, VII convocation, member of the judicial and legal reform committee.

Born in Pavlodar is the graduate of the Karaganda State University.

In 2016-2021 acted as the deputy of the Majilis, VI convocation, member of the socio-cultural committee.

Has been working since January 2021.

Lyazzat Zhunussova (1971) is the director general at Kazmedia Ortalygy Managing Company LLP.

Prior to the appointment acted as 1stDeputy CEO at Kazakhstan Radio and TV Corporation in 2011-2018.

Has been working since May 2018.