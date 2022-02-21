February 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 21st of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 21.

DATES

International Tourist Guide Day is celebrated on February 21st each year. It was established by the World Federation of Tourist Guide Associations.

International Mother Language Day is held annually on February 21 with the aim to promote awareness of linguistic and cultural diversity and multilingualism.

EVENTS

1992 - Then President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and former PM of India Narasimha Rao sign the protocol establishing diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and India.

2012 - The personal exhibition of famed Kazakh painter Yerbolat Tolepai is held at the Vienna Künstlerhaus in Asutralia.

2014 - Kazakhsatn's film Bauyr by Serik Aprymov wins the CICAE award at the 24th Ciné Junior film festival.

2016 - Kazakhstani Karina Nazhmeddinova wins the 1st prize at the 2nd open international children and youth song festival-contest Soprus held in Estonia.

2017 - Kazakhstan's skier Rinat Mukhin claims the country's first gold at the 8th Asian Winter Games taken place in Sapporo, Japan. In total, Kazakhstan claimed 32 medals, including nine gold, 11 silver, and 12 bronze medals.

2018 - The conference and opening of the first monument of Magzhan Zhumabayev abroad in the park of Keçiören area take place as part of the events of the year of Magzhan Zhumabayev declared by the TURKSOY in Ankara, Turkey.

2019 - The presentation of Dombyra TV channel is held in Almaty city.

2020 - Kazakh female chess player Gulmira Dauletova wins the IM Round robin Third Saturday 129 tournament held in Novi Sad, Serbia.