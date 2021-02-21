Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    February 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    21 February 2021, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 21st of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 21.

    EVENTS

    1992 – President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prime Minister Narasimha Rao sign a protocol on establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and India.

    2012 – A personal exhibition of Kazakhstani artist Yerbolat Tolepbai opens at the Vienna Künstlerhaus, an art exhibition building in Vienna.

    2014 – A film Bauyr by Kazakhstani director Serik Aprymov wins a prize of the C.I.C.A.E. at the 24th International Film Festival for Children and Youth Ciné Junior.

    2016 – 14-year-old Karina Nazhmeddinova from South Kazakhstan becomes the laureate of the 1st prize at Soprus Contest in Estonia.

    2017 – Kazakhstan wins its first gold at VIII Asian Winter Games in Sapporo.

    2018 – An international conference dated to the 125th anniversary of Magzhan Zhumabayev takes place in Ankara as part of the Year of Magzhan Zhumabayev declared by TURKSOY.

    2019 – Dombyra TV Channel is presented in Almaty.

    2020 – Kazakh chess player Gulmira Dauletova wins IM Round robin Third Saturday 129.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 June 10. Today’s Birthdays
    4 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    5 President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region