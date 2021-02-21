Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
February 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
21 February 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 21st of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 21.

EVENTS

1992 – President Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prime Minister Narasimha Rao sign a protocol on establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and India.

2012 – A personal exhibition of Kazakhstani artist Yerbolat Tolepbai opens at the Vienna Künstlerhaus, an art exhibition building in Vienna.

2014 – A film Bauyr by Kazakhstani director Serik Aprymov wins a prize of the C.I.C.A.E. at the 24th International Film Festival for Children and Youth Ciné Junior.

2016 – 14-year-old Karina Nazhmeddinova from South Kazakhstan becomes the laureate of the 1st prize at Soprus Contest in Estonia.

2017 – Kazakhstan wins its first gold at VIII Asian Winter Games in Sapporo.

2018 – An international conference dated to the 125th anniversary of Magzhan Zhumabayev takes place in Ankara as part of the Year of Magzhan Zhumabayev declared by TURKSOY.

2019 – Dombyra TV Channel is presented in Almaty.

2020 – Kazakh chess player Gulmira Dauletova wins IM Round robin Third Saturday 129.

