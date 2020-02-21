February 21. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 21th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 21.

EVENTS





1992 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev and Prime Minister Narasimha Rao sign a protocol on establishment of diplomatic relations between Kazakhstan and India, agreement between the State Bank of India and Foreign Economic Activity Bank, protocol on establishment consular relations between the Governments of Kazakhstan and India, etc.

2005 – President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signs the law of Kazakhstan On counterterrorism.

2014 – Bauyr feature film by Serik Aprymov wins the C.I.C.A.E Award at the 24th Ciné Junior International Film Festival.

2016 – 14-year-old Kazakh Karina Nazhmeddinova of South Kazakhstan becomes the laureate of the I Prize of Sõprus vocal festival-contest in Estonia.

2017 – Kazakhstan’s Rinat Mukhin wins the cross-country skiing gold medal at VIII Asian Games in Sapporo.



