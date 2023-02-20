February 20. Today's Birthdays
20 February 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of February.
Oraz Zhandossov(1899 -1938) – prominent statesman and public figure, organizer of the first contest of folk singers (aitys) in Zhetysu, People’s Commissioner of Enlightenment of the Kazakh Autonomous SSR.
Tito Syzdykov (1948) – public and political figure of Kazakhstan
Bakhytzhan Orynbekov (1971) – Mayor of Taraz city
