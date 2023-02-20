Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

February 20. Today's Birthdays

20 February 2023, 08:00
February 20. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of February.

photo

Oraz Zhandossov(1899 -1938) – prominent statesman and public figure, organizer of the first contest of folk singers (aitys) in Zhetysu, People’s Commissioner of Enlightenment of the Kazakh Autonomous SSR.

photo

Tito Syzdykov (1948) – public and political figure of Kazakhstan

photo

Bakhytzhan Orynbekov (1971) – Mayor of Taraz city
Теги:
Birthdays  
Read also
March 9. Today's Birthdays
March 8. Today's Birthdays
March 7. Today's Birthdays
March 6. Today's Birthdays
March 5. Today's Birthdays
March 4. Today’s Birthday
March 3. Today’s Birthday
March 2. Today’s Birthday
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9

News