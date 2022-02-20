Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
February 20. Today's Birthdays

Adlet Seilkhanov
20 February 2022, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of February.

Oraz Zhandossov (1899-1938) - prominent Statesman and public figure, organizer of the first aitys in Zhetysu, people's education commissar of the Kazakh Autonomous SSR.

Born in Almaty region, he graduated from the Vernensk male gymnasium, economics faculty of the All-Union Agricultural Academy named after Temiryazev.

In 1928 and 1937, he was the people's education commissar of the Kazakh Autonomous Socialist Soviet Republic, teacher at the Kazakh State University.


Tito Syzdykov (1948) - Kazakh pubic and political figure.

Born in Pavlodar region, he graduated from the Semipalatinsk Zoo-Technical Veterinary Institute, Almaty higher party school, received his master's from the Pavlodar University.

Between 1999 and 2004 he was Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, 2nd convocation. In 2004 and 2007, he served as Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament, 3rd convocation. From 2007 to 2011, he worked as Deputy of the Majilis of Parliament, 4th convocation.

In 2012, he was appointed to the post of head of the regional development department of the Kazakh Prime Minister's Office.


