February 20. Today's Birthdays

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
20 February 2021, 08:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 20th of February.

NAMES

photo

Oraz Zhandossov (1899-1938) is the statesman of Kazakhstan, organizer of the first aitys in Semirechye, The People's Commissar of Education of Kazakh Autonomous SSR.

Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Timiryazev All-Union Agricultural Academy.

There are a street named after Oraz Zhandossov and a monument honoring him in Almaty .


photo

Tito Syzdykov (1948) is the public and political figure of Kazakhstan.

Born in Pavlodar region is the graduate of the Semipalatinsk Zoo-technical and Veterinary Institute, Almaty Higher Party School, Pavlodar University.

photo


Rustem Bigari (1976) is the Kazakh Vice Minister of Education and Science.

Born in Kokshetau is the graduate of the Ualikhanov Kokshetau State University, Boston University.

Prior to the appointment worked as deputy head of the informatization and information resources protection department at the Presidential Administration (2009-2018).

Has been working since June 2018.


