February 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 20.

1920– The first issue of the Voice of Poverty newspaper (Soltustik Qazaqstan now) is published in Omsk. In 1921 the editorial board of the newspaper is relocated to Petropavlovsk.

1932– East Kazakhstan region is established.

1986- Mir orbital space station is launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome

2002– JSC KazMunayGas National Company is established.

2005– JSC KazPost registers its representative office in German city of Fulda.

2012– Kazakh judoka Maksim Rakov wins the Judo Grand Prix Düsseldorf Championships. 19 judokas – 12 men and 7 women – represent Kazakhstan at the event.

2017– Kazakh Eli full-length animated film is named the best at the X International Animation Forum in Cairo.

2020– Kazakhstan opens its consulate in Kharkiv, Ukraine.

2022– Film Bakyt (Happiness) by Kazakhstani director Askar Uzabayev is awarded 24th Panorama Audience Award at the 72nd Berlin International Film Festival.



