February 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 20.

DATES

The World Day of Social Justice declared by the UNGA is annually observed on February 20 to encourage people to look at how social justice affects poverty eradication.

EVENTS

1920 – The first issue of Golos bednoty now Soltustik Kazakhstan newspaper is published in the city of Omsk.

1932 – East Kazakhstan region is founded, with the city of Semey as its center.

1974 – The Central State Achieve of Scientific and Technical Documentation of the KazakhSSR and Central State Achieve of Film and Photo Documents and Records of the KazakhSSR are set up in the KazakhSSR Central State Achieve offices.

1986 – The orbital space station Mir – a complex multipurpose research facility – is launched from Baikonur Cosmodrome.

2002 – KazMunayGas – Kazakhstan’s national oil and gas company – is founded.

2005 – Kazakhstan’s postal company Kazpost registers its first office in the far abroad in the German city of Fulda.

2012 – Kazakhstani judo player Maxim Rakov wins the Grand Prix at the competition taken place in Düsseldorf, Germany.

2012 – During the 32nd session of the Council on Aviation and Air Space Usage of the International Aviation Commitee the airport of Almaty is named best for achievements in the development of interantional (categorized) airports.

2017 – The animated film Kazakh Eli wins the Best Animated Feature Film Prize in the cometition program at the 10th International Forum of Animated Films.

2020 – Ukraine’s Kharkiv hosts the solemn opening of the Honorary Consulate of Kazakhstan, covering Kharkiv, Poltava, and Sumy oblasts.



