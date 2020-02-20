February 20. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 20th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 20.

1932 – East Kazakhstan region is established with the center in the city of Semipalatinsk. Presently, the regional center is Ust-Kamenogorsk. The region previously united 21 municipalities.

1986 – Mir orbital space station is launched from Baikonur Space Centre.

2002 – JSC NC KazMunayGas, 100 percent state owned company, is founded. The national company owns 44 onshore oil and gas fields in Mangystau and Atyrau regions. It also operates major oil processing assets in the territory of Kazakhstan and owns oil processing plants in Romania and Georgia.

2012 – Kazakhstani judoka Maxim Rakov wins Grand Prix Düsseldorf tournament. Kazakhstan was represented by 19 athletes (12 men and 7 women) at the event.

2014 – A 100-volume collection of Kazakh folklore Babalar sozi (Words of Ancestors) is published under the Cultural Heritage program. 20 volumes of the book include heroic eposes and 13 volumes are devoted to the history of the country. The collection also includes religious dastans (form of oral history), lyrical poems and tales.

2017 - The Sky of My Childhood film depicting the childhood and youth of the first Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev is premiered in Lebanon.

2017 - Full-length animated cartoon Kazakh Eli is named the best at the 10th edition of the Cairo Internaitonal Animation Forum. Composer Ruslan Shynykulov and musician Zhanbolat Adilov were honored with certificates as well.



