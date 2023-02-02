February 2. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of February.

NAMES

Soviet Kazakh surgeon, Doctor of Science, Academician of the Science Academy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, President of Academy of Medical Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan, member of the international association of surgeonsMukhtar ALIYEV (1933-2015) was born in Kyzylorda region. He was a graduate of the Turkestan teachers’ training college and the Alma-Ata State Medical Institute. He dedicated his life to medicine and authored 770 scientific papers, had 127 inventor's certificates, patents and provisional patents.





Kazakh statesman Karatai TURYSSOV(1934-2004) was born in Dzhambul region. He was a graduate of the Moscow Institute of Geological Exploration, Higher Party School at the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the USSR, National Economy Academy of the USSR. He served as the Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the deputy of the Supreme Council of the USSR. He also was the deputy of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, of the 1st and 2nd convocation.





Kazakh writer and public figure Maral YSKAKBAIwas born 1938 in Zhambyl region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. He worked the editor of the Kazakh Soviet Encyclopedia, Kazakhknigi. He also was the secretary of the Kazakhstan Writers Union and the head of the Mektep and Zhazushy publishing houses.





Kazakh writer, translator, Kazakh folk heritage researcher, people’s writer of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Abai State Prize of Kazakh SSRMukhtar MAGAUIN was born in 1940 in Semipalatinsk (present-day East Kazakhstan) region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. Throughout his career he worked at newspapers, magazines, and publishing houses. His 13-volume collection of works was published in 2002, many of them are translated into the Russian language and released in foreign languages.





Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament and chairman of the Committee for international relations, defense and security Askar SHAKIROV was born in Karaganda city in 1965. He graduated from the Institute of Asian and African Studies at the Lomonosov Moscow State University. He worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and served as the country’s ambassador to India. He also held the post of the Human Rights Commissioner of the Republic of Kazakhstan between 2007 and 2019. He joined the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in 2019 and was re-elected in January 2023.





Permanent Representative of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the United Nations Akan RAKHMETULLIN was born in 1967 in Almaty city. He is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Power Engineering University and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He started his career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs back in 1993. He served at the Kazakh embassies in Pakistan, New York, and Vienna. He was appointed to his recent post in in October 2022.





Chairman of the Kyzylorda regional court Adilkhadi SHIGAMBAYEV was born in 1968 in Kzyl-Orda. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University. Throughout his career Adilkhadi Shigambayev served at the prosecutor general's office and courts. He took up his recent post in July 2022.





Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan Saken SARSENOV was born in 1977 in Chimkent (present-day Turkistan) region. He graduated from the Moscow State Aviation Institute. He was the Chairman of KazPost JSC prior to taking up his recent post in August 2020.





Adviser to the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Malik OTARBAYEV was born in 1980 in Zhambyl region. He is a graduate of the Suleyman Demirel University and the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University. Prior to being appointed to his recent post he was the director of Rukhani Janghyru project office, adviser to the Chairman of the Board – rector of the Al-Farabi Kazakh National University.



