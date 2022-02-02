February 2. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd February.

(1933-2015) is the soviet Kazakh surgeon, Doctor of Medicine, Academician of the Science Academy of Kazakhstan, President of Academy of Medical Sciences of Kazakhstan, member of the international association of surgeons.

Born in Kyzylorda region is the graduate of the Turkestan teachers’ training college, Alma-Ata State Medical Institute.

Authored 770 scientific papers, had 127 inventor's certificates, patents and provisional patents.

(1934-2004) is the statesman, Doctors of Economics, Academician of Engineering Academy of Kazakhstan.

Born in Dzhambul region is the graduate of the Moscow Institute of Geological Exploration, Higher Party School at the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the USSR, National Economy Academy of the USSR.

(1938) is the writer, public figure.

Born in Zhambyl region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

(1940) is the Kazakh writer, interpreter, Kazakh folk heritage researcher, people’s writer of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Abai State Prize of Kazakh SSR.

The 13-volume collection of his works came out in 2002, many of them are translated into Russia, published in foreign languages.

(1965) is the deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, deputy chairman of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament.

Born in Karaganda, is the graduate of the Institute of Asian and African Studies at the Lomonosov Moscow State University.

Has been working since 2019.

(1958) is the rector of the Kozybayev North Kazakhstan State University.

Born in Karaganda region is the graduate of the Karaganda State University.

Has been working since July 2016.

(1967) is the Deputy Foreign Affairs Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Power Engineering University, Diplomatic Academy of the Kazakh MFA.

Has been appointed to the post last April.

(1977) is the Deputy Interior Minister of Kazakhstan.

Born in Chimkent region is the graduate of the Moscow State Aviation Institute.

Has been acting since August 2020.

(1980) is the head of the national centre of manuscripts and rare books of Kazakh Culture and Sport Ministry.

He was born in Zhambyl region.

Has been serving since November 2020.