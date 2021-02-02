February 2. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM. Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 2nd of February.

NAMES

Soviet Kazakh surgeon, Doctor of Science (Medicine), Academician of the Science Academy of the Republic of Kazakhstan, President of Academy of Medical Sciences of the Republic of Kazakhstan, member of the international association of surgeonswas born in 1933 in Kyzylorda region and passed away in 2015. He was a graduate of the Turkestan teachers’ training college and the Alma-Ata State Medical Institute. He dedicated his life to medicine and penned 770 scientific papers, had 127 inventor's certificates, patents and provisional patents.

Kazakh statesmanwas born in1934 in Dzhambul region and passed away in 2004. He was a graduate of the Moscow Institute of Geological Exploration, Higher Party School at the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the USSR, National Economy Academy of the USSR. He was the Chairman of the Central Election Commission of the Republic of Kazakhstan and the deputy of the Supreme Council of the USSR. He also served as the deputy of Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament, of the 1and 2convocation.

Kazakh writer, public figure, Chairman of Kazakhstan Authors’ Societywas born 1938 in Zhambyl region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. He was the editor of the Kazakh Soviet Encyclopedia, Kazakhknigi. He also served as the secretary of the Kazakhstan Writers Union and the head of the Mektep and Zhazushy publishing houses.

Kazakh writer, transltor, Kazakh folk heritage researcher, people’s writer of Kazakhstan, laureate of the Abai State Prize of Kazakh SSRwas born in 1940 in Semipalatinsk (now East Kazakhstan) region. He is a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. throughout his career he worked at newspapers, magazines, and publishing houses. His 13-volume collection of works was released in 2002, many of them are translated into Russian and published in foreign languages.

Deputy of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament and deputy chairman of the Senatewas born in Karaganda city in 1965. He graduated from the Institute of Asian and African Studies at the Lomonosov Moscow State University. He mainly worked at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan and served as the country’s ambassador to India. He also held the post of the Human Rights Commissioner of the Republic of Kazakhstan in 2007-2019. He joined the upper chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in 2019.

Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of the Republic of Kazakhstan to the Republic of Pakistanwas born in 1967 in Almaty city. He is the graduate of the Alma-Ata Power Engineering University and the Diplomatic Academy of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He began his career at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs back in 1993. He served at the Kazakh embassies in Pakistan, New York, and Vienna. He was appointed to his recent post in October 2019.

Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1977 in Chimkent (now Turkestan) region. He is a graduate of the Moscow State Aviation Institute. Prior to taking up his recent post in August 2020, he was the Chairman of KazPost JSC.