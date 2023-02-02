February 2. Kazinform’s timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 2.

DATES

World Wetlands Day (WWD)is celebrated each year on February 2 to raise global awareness about the high importance of wetlands for people and our planet. WWD is also an occasion to commemorate the signing of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands in the Iranian city of Ramsar in 1971.

World Arthritis Day (WAD)is a global awareness-raising day. The day was established to promote education and awareness for rheumatoid arthritis

EVENTS

1913 – The first issue of socio-political and literary newspaper Kazakh is published. A total 265 issues were made.

1993 – Kazakhstan and the EU establish diplomatic relations. In December of 1993, Kazakhstan’s EU Representation Office was opened in Brussels and the European Commission Office in Almaty city in November 1994.

2005 – A solemn opening of the new terminal of the five-level International Airport takes place in Astana city.

2008 – The novel Zharmak by famous Kazakh writer and literary scholar Mukhtar Magauin is published in Prague.

2012 – The Eurasian Economic Commission – a standing regulation body of the EAEU – begins functioning.

2015 – The skiing trail within the International Ski Jump Complex Sunkar enters the top 3 of the world’s rating.

2017 – Skier Ivan Loft, mogul skiers Dmitriy Reikherd, Yulia Galysheva, biathletes Galina Vishnevskaya and Alina Raikova, as well as a freestyle duo of Zhanbolat Aldabergen and Baglan Inkarbek win the golden medals at the Winter Universiade in Almaty.

2018 – WBC, WBA, IBF, IBO champion Gennady Golovkin of Kazakhstan claims the Boxing Legend Prize in the Boxer of the Year nomination.

2022 – The art project the Picture of the World presented at the Kazakh national pavilion at EXPO 2020 Dubai is awarded the Guinness Book of Records certificate for the largest number of people ever painting with a brush and passing it down the chain.