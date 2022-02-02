Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.32 eur/kzt 482.21

    rub/kzt 5.43 cny/kzt 62.64
Weather:
Astana+21+23℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    February 2. Kazinform’s timeline of major events

    2 February 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 2.

    DATES

    World Wetlands Day (WWD) is celebrated each year on February 2 to raise global awareness about the high importance of wetlands for people and our planet. WWD is also an occasion to commemorate the signing of the Ramsar Convention on Wetlands in the Iranian city of Ramsar in 1971.

    World Arthritis Day (WAD) is a global awareness-raising day. The day was established to promote education and awareness for rheumatoid arthritis

    EVENTS

    1913 – The first issue of socio-political and literary newspaper Kazakh is published. A total 265 issues were made.

    1993 – Kazakhstan and the EU establish diplomatic relations. In December of 1993, Kazakhstan’s EU Representation Office was opened in Brussels and the European Commission Office in Almaty city in November 1994.

    2005 – A solemn opening of the new terminal of the five-level International Airport takes place in Astana city.

    2008 – The novel Zharmak by famous Kazakh writer and literary scholar Mukhtar Magauin is published in Prague.

    2012 – The Eurasian Economic Commission – a standing regulation body of the EAEU – begins functioning.

    2015 – The skiing trail within the International Ski Jump Complex Sunkar enters the top 3 of the world’s rating.

    2017 – Skier Ivan Loft, mogul skiers Dmitriy Reikherd, Yulia Galysheva, biathletes Galina Vishnevskaya and Alina Raikova, as well as a freestyle duo of Zhanbolat Aldabergen and Baglan Inkarbek win the golden medals at the Winter Universiade in Almaty.

    2018 – Kazakhstani boxer Gennady Golovkin claims the Boxing Legend Prize in the Boxer of the Year nomination.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    EXA International CEO praises Kazakhstan’s ambition to achieve carbon neutrality by 2060
    Kazakh PM Smailov arrives in Sochi for working visit
    Delegates from 34 countries to take part in International Volunteers Forum in Astana
    Popular
    1 Masdar signs roadmap for up to 1GW Wind Power Project in Kazakhstan
    2 Families of foresters killed in wildfires to receive KZT 7 mln
    3 Kazakh PM extends condolences over wildfire victims in Abai region
    4 Firefighters continue to battle wildfires in Abai region
    5 Deforestation in Brazil up 22% last year