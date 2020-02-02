Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 447.9 eur/kzt 482.16

    rub/kzt 5.54 cny/kzt 63.46
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    February 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    2 February 2020, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 2.

    EVENTS

    1913 –- The first edition of Kazakh Gazeti sociopolitical and literary newspaper comes out.

    1993 – Kazakhstan and the EU establish diplomatic relations.

    2000 – The Public Council founded by Abylai Khan international foundation, Kazakh Society for the Preservation of Historical and Cultural Monuments and Altyn Adam Foundation named Nursultan Nazarbayev The Man of the Century.

    2005 – The international airport terminal opens in Astana.

    2008 – Zharmak novel by famous Kazakh writer Mukhtar Magauin is published in Prague.

    2012 – The Eurasian Economic Commission starts its work.

    2015 – The skiing run of the Sunkar international complex of ski jumps ranks top three in the world rankings.

    2017 – Kazakhstan wins gold medals at the Almaty Winter Universiade 2017.


    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    History of Kazakhstan
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 8. Kazinform's timeline of major events
    June 6. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
    2 U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
    3 President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
    4 Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
    5 Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies