February 2. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
2 February 2020, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 2nd of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 2.

EVENTS

1913 –- The first edition of Kazakh Gazeti sociopolitical and literary newspaper comes out.

1993 – Kazakhstan and the EU establish diplomatic relations.

2000 – The Public Council founded by Abylai Khan international foundation, Kazakh Society for the Preservation of Historical and Cultural Monuments and Altyn Adam Foundation named Nursultan Nazarbayev The Man of the Century.

2005 – The international airport terminal opens in Astana.

2008 – Zharmak novel by famous Kazakh writer Mukhtar Magauin is published in Prague.

2012 – The Eurasian Economic Commission starts its work.

2015 – The skiing run of the Sunkar international complex of ski jumps ranks top three in the world rankings.

2017 – Kazakhstan wins gold medals at the Almaty Winter Universiade 2017.


