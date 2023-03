February 19. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of February.

Salyk Zimanov (1921-2011) –one of outstanding scholars of Kazakhstan, academician of the National Academy of Sciences.

















Makhat Sadyk (1965) – famous Kazakhstani journalist.