February 19. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of February.

NAMES

One of the outstanding scientists who laid the foundation for the development and evolution of the national statehood, member of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan Salyk ZIMANOV (1921-2011) was born in Atyrau. He graduated from the Almaty branch of the All-Union Part-Time Law Institute. Throughout his career he worked for the Prosecutor’s Office of the Kazakh SSR, the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, the Almaty Legal Institute, the Kirov Kazakh State University, the Academic Legal Training Institute ‘Parasat’, and Intellectual-Parasat LLP.





Well-known Kazakhstani journalist Makhat SADYK was born in 1965 in East Kazakhstan region. He is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, the National Economy Academy under the Government of the Russian Federation, and the International Business Academy. Throughout his career he worked for Kazakh Radio at Qazaqstan Radio and TV Corporation JSC, Khabar New Agency, the Senate’s press service and Kazinform International News Agency LLP.





Akim (mayor) of Uralsk city Abat SHYNYBEKOV was born in 1973. He graduated from the West Kazakhstan Agricultural Institute, the Eurasia West Kazakhstan Management and Languages Institute, and the West Kazakhstan Engineering and Humanities University. Prior to getting appointed to his recent post in August 2019, he was the akim of Kaztal district in West Kazakhstan region.



