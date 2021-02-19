Go to the main site
    February 19. Today's Birthdays

    19 February 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 19th of February.

    Salyk Zimanov (1921-2011) is one of the outstanding scientists who laid the foundation for the development and evolution of the national statehood, academician of the Academy of Sceinces of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Atyrau is the graduate of the Almaty affiliate of the All-Union Extra-Mural Law Institute.

    In 1995-2005 acred as the rector of the Academic Legal Training Institute Parasat, 2005-2011 headed the Intellectual-Parasat LLP.

    Makhat Sadyk (1965) is the well-known Kazakhstani journalist.

    Born in today’s East Kazakhstan region is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University, National Economy Academy under the Russian Government, International Business Academy.

    Since 2011 acted as director general of radio broadcasting-director of Kazakh Radio at Qazaqstan Radio and TV Corporation JSC; Editor-in- chief of Kazakh Radio at Qazaqstan Radio and TV Corporation JSC; advisor to director general at Kazinform International News Agency.

    Abat Shynybekov (1973) is the Mayor of Uralsk city.

    Graduated from the West Kazakhstan Agricultural Institute, Eurasia West Kazakhstan Management and Languages Institute, West Kazakhstan Engineering and Humanities University.

    Has been working since August 2019.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
