    February 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    19 February 2022, 07:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 19.

    DATES

    World Day of Sea Mammals Protection (World Whale Day) is the world day for the protection of marine mammals is marked on February 19.

    EVENTS

    1992 – Diplomatic relations are established between Kazakhstan and Austria.

    1994 – The Republican Human Rights Commission is set up.

    1994 – The team of independent Kazakhstan for the first time takes part in the Winter Olympics in Lillehammer, Norway.

    2009 – The General Consulate of Kazakhstan is opened in Gordan city, Iran.

    2013 – Kazakhstan and Italy sign an agreement to transit the military equipment and personnel from Afghanistan via Kazakhstan by rail and air.

    2014 – The Consulate of Turkmenistan is opened in Aktau city.

    2015 – The ceremony of presenting the Order of the Patriotic War, 2nd degree, to the family of Army General, Hero of the Soviet Union, People’s Hero, First Defense Minister of Kazakhstan Sagadat Nurmagambetov takes place in Almaty city.

    2018 – The changes to the Presidential Decree of 26 October 2017 No.569 «On the transition of the Kazakh alphabet from the Cyrillic script to the Latin script» are introduced.

    2020 – The team of digital superintendents made up of public figures, bloggers, and journalists is founded in Kazakhstan.


    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Events
