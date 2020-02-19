February 19. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 19th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 19.

1992 – Kazakhstan and Austria establish diplomatic relations.

1994 – The Republican Human Rights Commission is established in Kazakhstan.

1994 – For the first time ever the national team of sovereign Kazakhstan competed in the XVII Winter Olympic Games in Norway. Kazakh team brought one gold and two silver medals.

2009 – Kazakhstan’s Consulate General is officially opened in Gorgan, Golestān Province of the Islamic Republic of Iran.

2013 – Archeologists find a number of valuable artifacts near the city of Taraz. The finding includes 45 fragments of gold jewelry, the remains of a buried man and the remains of the birds of prey, apparently hunting eagles. The burial site belongs to the Early Iron Age and dates back to the 1st-3rd centuries BC.

2013 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and the Italian Republic sign an agreement on the transit of military equipment and personnel from Afghanistan through the territory of Kazakhstan by railroad and by air. Similar agreements were previously signed with other members of the International Security Assistance Force mission – the U.S., Germany, Spain, Great Britain and France as well as NATO.

2014 – Turkmenistan opens its Consulate in Aktau. The opening of the Consulate is expected to strengthen the cultural-humanitarian and economic relations between the two countries.

2018 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev signs amendments to the decree No569 as of October 26, 2017 «On transition of the Kazakh alphabet from Cyrillic to Latin script. «



