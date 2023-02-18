Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
February 18. Today's Birthdays

18 February 2023, 08:00
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of February.

Kenzhegali Sagadiyev (1938-2020) is the statesman of Kazakhstan, academician of the National Sciences Academy of Kazakhstan, member of the New York Academy of Sciences, academician of the International Academy of Sciences, member of the Pakistan Academy of Sciences.

Born in Kostanay region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Since 2010 worked as the member of the presidium of the National Economic Chamber of Kazakhstan Atameken Union.

Turysbek Myyatbekov (1961) is the chairman of the Turkestan regional court.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University.

Has been working since December 202.

Aidyn Nurbekov (1974) is the Kazakh Supreme Court judge.

Born in Ust-Kamenogorsk is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University.

Has been serving since December 2015.


