February 18. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of February.

NAMES

Statesman and public figure of the Republic of Kazakhstan, member of the National Academy of Science of the Republic of Kazakhstan, member of the New York Academy of Science, and member of the Academy of Science of Pakistan(1938-2020) was born in Kostanay region. He was a graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University. Throughout his career Sagadiyev worked at the Kirov Kazakh State University, the Plekhanov Moscow Institute of National Economy, the Almaty Institute of National Economy, and the Kazakh State Economic University. Between 1992 and 2004 he was the rector of several HEIs. In 2007 he joined the Majilis, the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament.

Chairman of the Turkestan regional courtwas born in 1961 in Almaty city. He graduated from the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University. He was the chairman at several courts in Almaty city. He was appointed to his recent post in December 2020.

Akim (mayor) of Ekibastuz city in Pavlodar regionwas born in 1968 in Pavlodar region. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State National University and the Kazakh Architecture and Construction Academy. Prior to taking up his recent post in September 2020, he was the akim (head of Maisk district of Pavlodar region.

Deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament of the 7convocation and member of the Committee for economic reform and regional developmentwas born in 1970 in Kzyl-Orda region. He graduated from the Tver State University, the Institute of Distance Learning of the Moscow State University of Economics, Statistics and Informatics and the Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda State University. He joined the lower chamber of the Kazakh Parliament in January 2021.

Judge of the Supreme Court of the Republic of Kazakhstanwas born in 1974 in Ust-Kamenogorsk. He is a graduate of the Al-Farabi Kazakh State University. Throughout his career he served at the Ministry of Justice, courts in Almaty city and the Military Court of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He was appointed to his recent post in December 2015.