February 18. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 18th of February.

NAMES

(1938-2020) is the statesman of Kazakhstan, academician of the National Sciences Academy of Kazakhstan, member of the New York Academy of Sciences, academician of the International Academy of Sciences, member of the Pakistan Academy of Sciences.

Born in Kostanay region is the graduate of the Kirov Kazakh State University.

Since 2010 worked as the member of the presidium of the National Economic Chamber of Kazakhstan Atameken Union, President of the International IT University, honorary president of the International Business University.

(1961) is the chairman of the Turkestan regional court.

Born in Almaty is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State National University.

Has been working since last December.

(1970) is the deputy of the Majilis of the Kazakh Parliament, VII convocation, member of the economic reform and regional development committee.

Born in Kzyl-Orda region is the graduate of the Tver State University, Korkyt Ata Kyzylorda State University.

Has been acting since January this year.

Aidyn Nurbekov (1974) is the Kazakh Supreme Court judge.

Born in Ust-Kamenogorsk is the graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh State University.

Has been serving since December 2015.