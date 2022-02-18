February 18. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 18th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 18.

EVENTS

1992 – The Children’s Charity Fung Bobek is set up in Kazakhstan.

1992 – The Agreement on cooperation in joint inter-State water sources usage and protection management is signed between Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, and Turkmenistan in Almaty city.

1993 – One of the central streets of Shymkent city is named after the scholar-ethnographer, folklorist Abubakir Divayev.

2003 – Moscow city hosts the solemn ceremony of opening the Year of Kazakhstan in Russia on the stage of the Bolshoi Theatre, involving the Presidents of Kazakhstan and Russia.

2008 – The first actuary school is established in Kazakhstan.

2013 – The Gumilyev Eurasian National University becomes the first and only organization in the CIS to introduce the energy management system ISO50001.

2014 – Tolen Abdyk is awarded the Best Writer of the Turkic World of 2013 during the 6th Congress of Editors of Literary Magazines of the Turkic World in the Turkish city of Eskişehir.

2015 – The World Universide flag is handed over to the Almaty International Sports Projects Directorate.

2016 - Kazakhstan, Azerbaijan, and Georgia agree on the establishment of the Railway Consortium.

2016 – The Academy of Justice at the Supreme Court of Kazakhstan is set up.

2018 – The collection of poems by prominent Kazakh poet Magzhan Zhumabayev is released in the Turkish language.

2020 – Kazakhstani Rakhat Bekbolat sets a new world record at the 2020 Asian Youth and Junior Weightlifting Championships in Tashkent, Uzbekistan after lifting 356kg in total (158+198). He broke the world’s record in the clean and jerk.

2021 – The new rover Perseverance reaches the surface of Mars, attached to the rover were three silicon chips with the names of millions of people, including the name of Dimash Kudaibergen, the Kazakh singer.



