    February 17. Today's Birthdays

    17 February 2023, 08:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of February.

    NAMES

    Ramazan Suleimenov (1931-1992) is the Kazakh historian, researcher of problems of culture, Orientalist scholar and organizer of the Oriental Studies Institute, (it is named after him now), 1st head of the culture history department of the Ualikhanov History and Ethnology Institute of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Akmolinsk (today’s Astana) is the graduate of the Kazakh State University.

    Authored more than 30 works devoted to history of political and cultural ties between Kazakhstan and neighboring Eastern countries, philosophical and cultural heritage of people of Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

    Bulat Kirgizbayev (1959) is the representative of the defense establishment of Kazakhstan, Major-General.

    Born in Almaty region is the graduate of the Dzerzhinsky Higher Frontier Command College of the State Security Committee of the USSR Council of Minister, Frunze Military Academy.

    Nurzhan Smanov (1972) is the honored master of sports in boxing of Kazakhstan.

    Born in South Kazakhstan is the graduate of the Kazakh Chemistry and Technologies Institute, Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University, Shymkent Social and Teacher’s Training University.

    He grabbed 52 medals for 15 years of his sports career. He was acknowledged the best boxer of USSR, Europe, Asia and Asian Games in Hiroshima.

    Author:

    Zhanna Nurmaganbetova

    Birthdays
