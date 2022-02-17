February 17. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 17th of February.

NAMES

Kazakh historian, researcher of problems of culture, orientalist and organizer of the Oriental Studies Institute, which bears his name these days, first head of the culture history department of the Ualikhanov History and Ethnology Institute of Kazakhstan Ramazan SULEIMENOV (1931-1992) was born in Akmolinsk (present-day Nur-Sultan), He is the graduate of the Kazakh State University. Throughout his career Ramazan Suleimenov worked for several research institutes in the country. He is the founder of a new promising director and school in the sphere of history of culture of Kazakhstan. He penned over 30 works devoted to history of political and cultural ties between Kazakhstan and neighboring Eastern countries, philosophical and cultural heritage of people of Kazakhstan and Central Asia.

Representative of the defense establishment of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Major-General Bulat KIRGIZBAYEV was born in 1959 in Almaty region. He is the graduate of the Dzerzhinsky Higher Frontier Command College of the State Security Committee of the USSR Council of Minister and the Frunze Military Academy. Throughout his career he worked in the Frontier Service, KazTransOil and Kaztechnologies companies.

Honored master of sports in boxing of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nurzhan SMANOV was born in 1972 in South Kazakhstan region. He graduated from the Kazakh Chemistry and Technologies Institute, Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University and Shymkent Social and Teacher’s Training University. In 1987 he became the Soviet Union boxing champion and the USSR master of sports in boxing. At the age of 18 he was recognized the European boxing champion. In 1995 he was granted the title of the Honored master of sports in boxing of the Republic of Kazakhstan. He competed in the Asian, European, and world boxing championships. He was ranked 5th at the Atlanta Olympics in 1996. Throughout his sports career he earned 52 medals.

