February 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 17.

DATES

Happy Random Acts of Kindness Day is celebrated each year on February 17.

Global Information Governance Day (GIGD) is an international observance held on the third Thursday in February. It aims to raise awareness of information governance.

EVENTS

2005 – Chairman of the Committee on International Relations, Defense and Security of the Senate of the Kazakh Parliament, PhD, Prof, prominent Statesman, diplomat, and Journalist Kuanysh Sultanov joins the Council of the Wise of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe.

2009 – The Foreign Intelligence Service of Kazakhstan Syrbar subordinate and accountable to the Kazakh President is set up.

2013 – Kazakh cinematographer Aziz Zhambakiyev wins the prize at the Berlin Festival for Harmony lessons film.

2016 – Astana hosts a premiere of the full documentary Sagadat Nurmagambetov. The Last Interview produced by the Sh. Aimanov Kazakhfilm film studio.

2018 – The Kazakhstani journalists are awarded the Prize of the International Organization of Turkic Culture for the contribution of the media to promoting the common values of the countries of the Turkic world.

2021 – Kazakhstani Taufik Karimov wins the International London Literary Prize in the category «Stars» in the Small prose nomination – Charles Dickens Prize – for his book Fata Morgana.



