February 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 17.

EVENTS

2009 – The Foreign Intelligence Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan «Syrbar» is established in order to strengthen national security.

2010 – A textbook The Basics of Religion Studies for Grade 9 is published in Kazakhstan.

2013 – Cameraman Aziz Zhambakiyev becomes the first Kazakhstani to be honored at the Berlin Film Festival for his work The Lessons of Harmony.

2016 – A premiere of Kazakhfilm’s documentary Sagadat Nurmagambetov. The last interview is held in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana).

2017 – Documentary Nazarbayev. Global by Kyrgyz director Omurzak Tolobekov premieres in Bishkek.

2017 – Grade 10 student from Nur-Sultan Aimen Nurzhan develops an app helping EXPO-2017 guests to navigate around the exhibition site.



