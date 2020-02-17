Go to the main site
    February 17. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    17 February 2020, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 17th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 17.

    EVENTS

    2009 – The Foreign Intelligence Service of the Republic of Kazakhstan «Syrbar» is established in order to strengthen national security.

    2010 – A textbook The Basics of Religion Studies for Grade 9 is published in Kazakhstan.

    2013 – Cameraman Aziz Zhambakiyev becomes the first Kazakhstani to be honored at the Berlin Film Festival for his work The Lessons of Harmony.

    2016 – A premiere of Kazakhfilm’s documentary Sagadat Nurmagambetov. The last interview is held in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana).

    2017 – Documentary Nazarbayev. Global by Kyrgyz director Omurzak Tolobekov premieres in Bishkek.

    2017 – Grade 10 student from Nur-Sultan Aimen Nurzhan develops an app helping EXPO-2017 guests to navigate around the exhibition site.

    Author:

    Kudrenok Tatyana

    History of Kazakhstan Events
