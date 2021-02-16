February 16. Today's Birthdays

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of February.

Zhabaikhan Abdildin (1933) – a prominent scholar, founder of Kazakh school of philosophers in theory of dialectics and dialectical logic, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan in science and technology, Presidential Peace and Spiritual Consent Prize, first Valikhanov Prize.

Born in Pavlodar region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, majoring in philosophy, prof at the Gumilyev Eurasian National University.

Between 1973 and 1984, he served as a director of the Institute of Philosophy and Law. From 1984 to 1986, he was an academician-secretary of the Social Sciences Department of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan. From 1986 to 1994 and in 1995, he acted as Vice President of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan. Between 2005 and 2007, he was the deputy head of the department of social and political issues of the Kazakh President’s Office.





Yerlik Kenenbayev (1960) – Deputy General Prosecutor of Kazakhstan. Born in Talgy-Kurgan region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, majoring in law.

Between 2007 and 2008, he worked as head of the department of law enforcement and judicial system affairs of the President’s Office. From 2009 to 2012, he was the prosecutor of Almaty region. Between 2012 and 2014, he worked as a Deputy Internal A Minister of Kazakhstan.





Akmaral Alnazarova (1971) – Deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

Born in Kyzylorda city, she graduated from the Almaty State Medical Institute, Korkyt ate University.

She was appointed to her current post in August 2020.





Rustam Zhursunov (1976) – the Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights of Kazakhstan since February 2020.

Born in Ust-Kamenogorsk, he graduated from the Kazakh State Law University in 1998, the Kazakh State Management Academy in 2000, and the Moscow School of Management Skolkovo in 2013.



