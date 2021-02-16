Go to the main site
    Currency rates:
    usd/kzt 451.82 eur/kzt 490.04

    rub/kzt 5.39 cny/kzt 63.15
Weather:
Astana+26+28℃
+7 701 759 90 19
  • ру қз qz 中文 ق ز Ўз
    • Main Page  >
      News  >
      Kazinform's Timeline

    February 16. Today's Birthdays

    16 February 2021, 08:00

    NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 16th of February.

    Zhabaikhan Abdildin (1933) – a prominent scholar, founder of Kazakh school of philosophers in theory of dialectics and dialectical logic, laureate of the State Prize of Kazakhstan in science and technology, Presidential Peace and Spiritual Consent Prize, first Valikhanov Prize.

    Born in Pavlodar region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, majoring in philosophy, prof at the Gumilyev Eurasian National University.

    Between 1973 and 1984, he served as a director of the Institute of Philosophy and Law. From 1984 to 1986, he was an academician-secretary of the Social Sciences Department of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan. From 1986 to 1994 and in 1995, he acted as Vice President of the Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan. Between 2005 and 2007, he was the deputy head of the department of social and political issues of the Kazakh President’s Office.


    Yerlik Kenenbayev (1960) – Deputy General Prosecutor of Kazakhstan. Born in Talgy-Kurgan region, he graduated from the Kirov Kazakh State University, majoring in law.

    Between 2007 and 2008, he worked as head of the department of law enforcement and judicial system affairs of the President’s Office. From 2009 to 2012, he was the prosecutor of Almaty region. Between 2012 and 2014, he worked as a Deputy Internal A Minister of Kazakhstan.


    Akmaral Alnazarova (1971) – Deputy of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan.

    Born in Kyzylorda city, she graduated from the Almaty State Medical Institute, Korkyt ate University.

    She was appointed to her current post in August 2020.


    Rustam Zhursunov (1976) – the Commissioner for Entrepreneurs’ Rights of Kazakhstan since February 2020.

    Born in Ust-Kamenogorsk, he graduated from the Kazakh State Law University in 1998, the Kazakh State Management Academy in 2000, and the Moscow School of Management Skolkovo in 2013.

    Author:

    Adlet Seilkhanov

    Birthdays
    Новости по теме
    Related news
    June 14. Today's Birthdays
    June 7. Today's Birthdays
    Popular
    1 Kazakhstan’s Zhukayev eases into ATP Challenger quarterfinals in Puerto Rico
    2 Golubev propels to ATP Challenger Perugia quarterfinals in Italy
    3 Kazakhstan’s Danilina wins opening-round match at Rothesay Open 2023
    4 Tokayev congratulates Xi Jinping on 70th birth anniversary
    5 Tokayev meets with Astana Mayor Zhenis Kassymbek