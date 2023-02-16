February 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 16.

1992– The Republic of Kazakhstan and New Zealand exchange notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

1993– The United Nations Diplomatic Mission officially starts its work in Almaty.

1995– President Nursultan Nazarbayev suggests establishing the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan. The initiative was voiced at a meeting with the heads of national cultural centers. The People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan is called to serve as an advisory structure to support national and cultural movements in the country.

2010– Kazakh National Music Academy is reorganized into the Kazakh National University of Arts.

2015– The Republic of Kazakhstan joins the Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Oman transit and transport corridor. Kazakhstan attaches special importance to the cooperation within the Ashgabat Agreement on the establishment of the international transport and transit corridor between Iran, the Sultanate of Oman, Turkmenistan, and the Republic of Uzbekistan. The country has high hopes for joining the efforts in the development of transportation in the region.

2016– The Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan opens its doors in Casablanca, Morocco.

2017–A unique manuscript «Nasab-name-yi sultan Sadyk» (A Genealogy of Sultan Sadyk) by Akhmet Kenessarin is published in Moscow. The manuscript is a collection of memories of the Kazakh Khan Kenessary Kassymov and his son Sadyk.

Akhmet Kenessarin’s story about his father, Kenessary Khan and Sultan Sadyk, was translated by E.Smirnov, a member of the Turkestan branch of the Russian Geographical Society, and was released almost 130 years ago – in 1889 in Tashkent. The manuscript was written in the Kazakh language with the use of Arabic script. The finding became a bright event for the orientalists, while its publication opened new pages in the history of Kazakhstan.

2018– A documentary film about the history and present-day life of ethnic Kazakhs in Mongolia premiered in Astana.

The film was shot as part of the Qiyrdagy Qazaqtar (Kazakhs Abroad) project which was launched in 2017 by the Ministry of Culture and Sport and the National Digital History internet portal. The goal of the film is to show the real life of the Kazakhs living in the CIS and non-CIC countries.

2018- A commemorative plaque is unveiled in Almaty to mark the 25th anniversary of UN activities in Kazakhstan.

2021- For the first time in Kazakhstan, the surgeons of the Cardiological Center in the North Kazakhstan region, implant a transcatheter aortic valve. The new valves are made from bovine pericardium, a material that is biocompatible with the human body. The valves are made in Switzerland.



