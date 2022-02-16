Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

February 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 February 2022, 07:00
February 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 16.

EVENTS

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and New Zealand exchange notes to establish diplomatic relations.

1993 – The UN diplomatic mission officially starts its work in Almaty.

1995 –Then-President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev suggests establishing the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan as an advisory body to support national and cultural movement in Kazakhstan at the meeting with heads of national cultural centers.

2000 – President of the Ablai Khan Foundation Shota Valikhanov awards then-President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev gold medal ‘Gasyr sanlagy’.

2006 – Presentation of a book by Mukhtar Shakhanov ‘Secret taken to the grave by Chingiskhan' in French takes place at the National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2010 – The Kazakh National Music Academy is reorganized into the Kazakh National University of Arts.

2015 – The Republic of Kazakhstan joins ‘Uzbekistan - Turkmenistan - Iran – Oman’ transit and transport corridor.

2016 – The Kazakh Honorary Consulate in Casablanca opens doors in Morocco.

2017 – A unique manuscript ‘Nasab-name-yi sultan Sadyk’ (Sultan Sadyk's Family Tree) by Akhmet Kenesarin is released in Moscow.

2018 – The documentary about the history and present-day's life of ethic Kazakhs in Mongolia premieres in Astana (present-day Nur-Sultan).

2018 – A commemorative plaque is unveiled in Almaty to mark the 25th anniversary of the UN activities in Kazakhstan.

2021 – A postal stamp dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan is released in Switzerland.


History of Kazakhstan    Events  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
June 10. Today’s Birthdays
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
June 10. Kazinform's timeline of major events
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10