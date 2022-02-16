February 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 16.

EVENTS

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and New Zealand exchange notes to establish diplomatic relations.

1993 – The UN diplomatic mission officially starts its work in Almaty.

1995 –Then-President of the Republic of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev suggests establishing the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan as an advisory body to support national and cultural movement in Kazakhstan at the meeting with heads of national cultural centers.

2000 – President of the Ablai Khan Foundation Shota Valikhanov awards then-President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev gold medal ‘Gasyr sanlagy’.

2006 – Presentation of a book by Mukhtar Shakhanov ‘Secret taken to the grave by Chingiskhan' in French takes place at the National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2010 – The Kazakh National Music Academy is reorganized into the Kazakh National University of Arts.

2015 – The Republic of Kazakhstan joins ‘Uzbekistan - Turkmenistan - Iran – Oman’ transit and transport corridor.

2016 – The Kazakh Honorary Consulate in Casablanca opens doors in Morocco.

2017 – A unique manuscript ‘Nasab-name-yi sultan Sadyk’ (Sultan Sadyk's Family Tree) by Akhmet Kenesarin is released in Moscow.

2018 – The documentary about the history and present-day's life of ethic Kazakhs in Mongolia premieres in Astana (present-day Nur-Sultan).

2018 – A commemorative plaque is unveiled in Almaty to mark the 25th anniversary of the UN activities in Kazakhstan.

2021 – A postal stamp dated to the 30th anniversary of Kazakhstan is released in Switzerland.