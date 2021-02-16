Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
February 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Zhanna Nurmaganbetova
16 February 2021, 07:00
NUR-SULTAN. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for the 16th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 16.

EVENTS

1992 – Kazakhstan and New Zealand exchange notes on establishing diplomatic relations.

1993 – The UN diplomatic mission starts its work in Almaty.

1995 – At the meeting with heads of national cultural centres Kazakh President Nursultan Nazarbayev suggests establishing the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan as an advisory body under the President to support national and cultural movement in Kazakhstan.

2000 – President of the Ablai Khan Foundation Shota Valikhanov awards President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev the gold medal Gassyr sanlagy.

2010 – The Kazakh National Music Academy is transformed as the Kazakh National University of Arts.

2015 – Kazakhstan joins Uzbekistan - Turkmenistan - Iran - Oman transit and transport corridor.

2016 – An official opening of the Kazakh Honorary Consulate in Casablanca takes place in Morocco.

2017 – The unique manuscript Nasab-name-yi sultan Sadyk (Sultan Sadyk's Family Tree) by Akhmet Kenesarin is published in Moscow.

2018 – The documentary about the history and today's life of ethic Kazakhs of Mongolia is premiered in Astana.

2018 – A plaque is unveiled in Almaty to mark the 25th anniversary of the UN activities in Kazakhstan.


