    February 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

    16 February 2020, 07:00

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 16th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 16.

    EVENTS

    1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and New Zealand exchange the notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

    1993 – The diplomatic representative office of the United Nations Organization opens doors in Almaty.

    1995 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev proposes to establish the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan at the meeting with the heads of national cultural centers of Kazakhstan.

    2000 – President of the Abylai Khan Foundation Shota Valikhanov awards First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev with the gold medal Gasyr sanlagy in Almaty.

    2006 – A presentation of Mukhtar Shakhanov’s drama The secret buried with Chingiskhan in French is held at the National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

    2010 – The Kazakh National Academy of Music is transformed into the Kazakh National University of Arts.

    2015 – Kazakhstan joins the transit and transport corridor Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Oman.

    2016 – The inauguration ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan is held in Casablanca, Morocco.

    2018 – The documentary about history and current situation of the ethnic Kazakhs in Mongolia premieres in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana).

    2018 – A memorable plaque marking 25 years of the UN activity in Kazakhstan is unveiled in Almaty.

    History of Kazakhstan Events
