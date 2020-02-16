Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

February 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

Автор:  
Kudrenok Tatyana
16 February 2020, 07:00
February 16. Kazinform's timeline of major events

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazinform's Timeline is the one-stop shop where you can learn about historical events for 16th of February. See what notable events happened throughout Kazakhstan's history on February 16.

EVENTS

1992 – The Republic of Kazakhstan and New Zealand exchange the notes on the establishment of diplomatic relations.

1993 – The diplomatic representative office of the United Nations Organization opens doors in Almaty.

1995 – First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev proposes to establish the People’s Assembly of Kazakhstan at the meeting with the heads of national cultural centers of Kazakhstan.

2000 – President of the Abylai Khan Foundation Shota Valikhanov awards First President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev with the gold medal Gasyr sanlagy in Almaty.

2006 – A presentation of Mukhtar Shakhanov’s drama The secret buried with Chingiskhan in French is held at the National Academic Library of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

2010 – The Kazakh National Academy of Music is transformed into the Kazakh National University of Arts.

2015 – Kazakhstan joins the transit and transport corridor Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran-Oman.

2016 – The inauguration ceremony of the Honorary Consulate of the Republic of Kazakhstan is held in Casablanca, Morocco.

2018 – The documentary about history and current situation of the ethnic Kazakhs in Mongolia premieres in Nur-Sultan (formerly Astana).

2018 – A memorable plaque marking 25 years of the UN activity in Kazakhstan is unveiled in Almaty.

History of Kazakhstan    Events  
News
Read also
News Partner
Popular
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
Foreign media about Kazakhstan: oil exports to Germany, Astana International Forum and challenging geopolitical landscape
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
U.S. Trade Mission arrives in Kazakhstan for official visit
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
President Tokayev, Prime Minister of Pakistan Shehbaz Sharif talk over phone
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Kazakhstan's SCAT Airlines launches flights between Almaty and Lahore
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
Well-known Kazakhstani statesman Berdibek Saparbayev dies
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
President postpones his visit to Vietnam due to wildfires in Abai region
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Rains and thunderstorms to hit most areas of Kazakhstan June 10
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
Kazakhstan takes part in Asian Festival in Geneva
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev
President Tokayev sends letter of condolences to family of Berdibek Saparbayev