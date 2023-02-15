Qazaq TV Телерадиокомпания Президента Казахстана
Main Page  >
  News  >
  Kazinform's Timeline

February 15. Today's Birthdays

15 February 2023, 08:00
February 15. Today's Birthdays

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today's Birthdays is the one-stop shop where you can learn about prominent Kazakhstani people who were born on the 15th of February.

NAMES

photo


Shaken Aimanov (1914-1970) is an artist, film director, and People's Artist of the USSR.

Born in Pavlodar region is a graduate of the Kazakh teacher's training college in Semipalatinsk.

Aimanov played tens of principal parts in theatre and also starred in the movies; he became the first film director of Kazakhstan.

photo


Yermukhan Bekmakhanov (1915-1966) is the first Kazakh Doctor of Historical Sciences, founder of the first faculty of Kazakhstan History, professor, and a corresponding member of the Academy of Sciences of the Kazakh SSR.

Born in Pavlodar region is a graduate of the Voronezh Teacher's Training Institute in Russia.

Author of works on ethnography, history, literature, legal sciences, atheism, cultural history and arts of the Kazakhs, manuals, and textbooks on the History of Kazakhstan for secondary schools.

photo


Serik Seidumanov (1957) is the director of the Philosophy, Political Science and Religion Studies Institute, a corresponding member of the National Academy of Sciences of Kazakhstan, academician of the National Academy of Sciences.

Native of Almaty is a graduate of the Moscow Chemical Machine-Building Institute, Academy of Social Sciences of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of the USSR.

photo


Erlan Batyrbekov (1961) is a director general of the National Nuclear Centre of Kazakhstan.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Moscow Engineering and Physics Institute, Harvard Business School, and Wharton Business School of the University of Pennsylvania.

Has been appointed in February 2021.

photo


Kairat Zhakipbayev (1964) is the judge of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in Shymkent is a graduate of the Kazakh State University.

Has been serving since January 2023.

photo


Zhandos Asanov (1969) is the Ambassador-at-large of the Kazakhstan Foreign Ministry.

Born in Almaty Teacher's Training Institute of Foreign Languages (today's Kazakh Abylai Khan University of International Relations and World Languages).

Has been working since October 2019.

photo


Rasul Zhumaly (1971) is the Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the Lebanese Republic.

Born in Almaty is a graduate of the Al Farabi Kazakh National University.

Has been appointed to the post in June 2022.

photo


Elvira Azimova (1973) is the chairman of the Constitutional Court of Kazakhstan.

Born in Dzhambul (today's Taraz) is a graduate of the Yassawi International Kazakh-Turkish University.

Has been appointed in 2023.


Related news
March 9. Today's Birthdays
March 9. Kazinform's timeline of major events
March 3. Today’s Birthday
Теги:
Birthdays  
Read also
March 9. Today's Birthdays
March 8. Today's Birthdays
March 7. Today's Birthdays
March 6. Today's Birthdays
March 5. Today's Birthdays
March 4. Today’s Birthday
March 3. Today’s Birthday
March 2. Today’s Birthday
News Partner
Popular
1 UNESCO-listed Monumental Mount Nemrut statues survive Türkiye quakes
2 Kazakh Culture Minister awards workers of culture congratulatory letters
3 World's 2nd-largest Ferris wheel to be built in Seoul
4 Over 860 thousand international tourists visit Brazil in January
5 New Kazakhstan-Georgia movie release set for Mar 9

News